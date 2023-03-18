Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

RCUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.89. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

