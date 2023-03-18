argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 911,300 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 865,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.50.

Get argenx alerts:

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at $1,177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 348,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $359.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.85 and its 200 day moving average is $372.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a 1-year low of $267.35 and a 1-year high of $407.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 71.67% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The company had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.