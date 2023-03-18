ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Update

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKEJF opened at 35.75 on Friday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a fifty-two week low of 34.97 and a fifty-two week high of 37.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of 35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of 37.27.
ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile
