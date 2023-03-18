Arista Networks, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

NYSE ANET opened at $163.26 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $164.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

