Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Arvinas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.78. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,467,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

