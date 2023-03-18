Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Up 6.5% in February

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,821.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $29.95 on Friday. Arvinas has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $75.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

