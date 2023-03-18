Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) is one of 163 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ascent Solar Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,615.29% -975.92% -162.67% Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors -84.76% -23.07% -2.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors 1828 8193 16769 601 2.59

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 21.89%. Given Ascent Solar Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ascent Solar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million -$19.75 million -0.66 Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors $8.86 billion $858.68 million -13.18

Ascent Solar Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ascent Solar Technologies rivals beat Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of solar technology and power solutions for remote locations and extreme environments. It integrates photovoltaic (PV) modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

