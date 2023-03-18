ASOS (LON:ASC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $680.59

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 680.59 ($8.29) and traded as high as GBX 818 ($9.97). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 737.50 ($8.99), with a volume of 1,000,181 shares traded.

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.04) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.14) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.80) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 590 ($7.19) to GBX 625 ($7.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 996.82 ($12.15).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 820.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 680.59. The stock has a market cap of £737.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,633.93, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

