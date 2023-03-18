Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

AAWW stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.