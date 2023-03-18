Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance
AAWW stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.