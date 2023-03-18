Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Audacy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Audacy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of AUD opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Audacy has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $3.36.
Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.
