Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Audacy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Audacy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of AUD opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Audacy has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Audacy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Audacy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Audacy by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 146,527 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Audacy by 315.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 40,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Audacy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,336,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 135,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

