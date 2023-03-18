Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,188 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

