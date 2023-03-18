Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aware by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aware by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aware during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aware during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.66 on Friday. Aware has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

