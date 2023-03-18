AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AxoGen in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

AXGN stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $350.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 601,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 78,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

