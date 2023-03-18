Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $4.75) on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

AYRWF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $53.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.42.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.