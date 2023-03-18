Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Update

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 386,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 363,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Azelis Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZLGF opened at C$21.13 on Friday. Azelis Group has a 12 month low of C$20.89 and a 12 month high of C$21.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.28.
Azelis Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azelis Group (AZLGF)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.