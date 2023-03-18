B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $308.40

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.40 ($3.76) and traded as high as GBX 312 ($3.80). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 312 ($3.80), with a volume of 13,342 shares traded.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.72 million, a PE ratio of 452.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 328.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 308.40.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is currently 434.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Brian Marsh sold 552,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.62), for a total value of £1,639,440 ($1,998,098.72). 80.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

