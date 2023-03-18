B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Purchases $387,204.81 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 12,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $387,204.81. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,595,631 shares in the company, valued at $197,011,497.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $851.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -66.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,193,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 455,335 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

