B. Riley Weighs in on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
