B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.65

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.65 and traded as high as C$5.06. B2Gold shares last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 8,055,259 shares.

BTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

