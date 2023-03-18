Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.45. 4,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 7,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $709,000.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.