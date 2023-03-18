Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.94.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489,652 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,553,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,193 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,703,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 923,474 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

