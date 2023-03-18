Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 161,040 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,931,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $165,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,265 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.25. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

