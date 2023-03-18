Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 37,538 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $184,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $94.25 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

