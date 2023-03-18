Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $159,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

CSL stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.36 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.34.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

