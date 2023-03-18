Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394,216 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $182,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

