Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $200,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $164.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.