Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,057,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $170,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 166.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

