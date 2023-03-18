Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $159,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.27.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

