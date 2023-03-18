Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 330,779 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $205,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSE:AA opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

