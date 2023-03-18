Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,035,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 254,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $164,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,950,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 13,579.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Trimble by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 402,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 492.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 1.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

