Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,512,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $170,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HWM opened at $39.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.