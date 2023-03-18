Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $208,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $124.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average of $118.62. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

