Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $164,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,871,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 170,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 3.1 %

VMC stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.01.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

