Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $184,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $663.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $634.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.