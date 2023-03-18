Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $161.81 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $161,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

