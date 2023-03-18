Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $161.81 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 193.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883,277 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $161,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

NDAQ opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

