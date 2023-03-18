Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $163.51 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $163,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.32.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

