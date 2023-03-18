Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $176.23 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $176,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. United Bank increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,851 shares of company stock worth $4,865,455. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $152.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

