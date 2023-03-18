Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $184.05 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $184,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 88.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 507.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 161.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.69. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

