Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $194.34 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $194,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.78. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

