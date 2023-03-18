Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $195.14 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $195,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $288.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $440.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

