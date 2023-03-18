Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $207.40 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,948,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $207,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 116.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,275,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 174,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 855,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

