Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $162,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

