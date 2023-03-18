Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $191,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.6 %

TTD stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.10, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

