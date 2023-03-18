Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 792,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $159,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $223.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.10.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

