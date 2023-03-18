Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,728,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,839,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $197,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AES by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,098,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AES by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on AES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE AES opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

See Also

