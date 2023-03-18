Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $183.35 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,943,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

