Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $183.35 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,943,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,352,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
