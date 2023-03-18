Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,454 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,431,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $194,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.55 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.