Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $177,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $164.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.15.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.