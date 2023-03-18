Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $163,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.64.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $263.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

